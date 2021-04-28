UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Different Areas To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:14 PM

DC visits different areas to ensure implementation of SOPs

DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar along with his team paid 2373 visits to different areas to ensure implementation of Covid SOPs , which include markets, hotels, railways stations, bus stands, educational institutes and public parks

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar along with his team paid 2373 visits to different areas to ensure implementation of Covid SOPs , which include markets, hotels, railways stations, bus stands, educational institutes and public parks.

During these surprise visits three educational institutes, 217 shops , eight hotels were sealed, said a press release.

Beside this fine worth Rs 913500 was also imposed while three FIRs have also been registered .

Meanwhile AC Attock Zaib u Nisa Nasir during surprise visits sealed two hotels and imposed a fine worth Rs 31000 and sealed a gym and snooker club.

