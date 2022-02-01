UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Different Areas To Inspect Tree Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022

DC visits different areas to inspect tree plantation campaign

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited different areas of city including Sakrand Road, Shaheed Bhutto Interchange, Zero Point and other roads to inspect the Tree Plantation Campaign

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited different areas of city including Sakrand Road, Shaheed Bhutto Interchange, Zero Point and other roads to inspect the Tree Plantation Campaign.

He was accompanied by District Forest Officer Mushtaque Zardari and officials of related departments.

During the visit DC instructed officials of the Forest Department to make the tree plantation campaign 100% successful in the district.

He said that in order to provide a clean environment to general public plants like Neem, Moringa and Bogan should be planted apart from other plants in the vicinity of main highways and roads.

He also instructed that care after planting trees should also be ensured as no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

DC directed officials of Roads Department and Municipal Committee to ensure cleanliness and sweeping of all roads so the public should feel relief on clean roads.

