DC visits different areas to review rain situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar Friday visited different areas of Nawabshah city, Daur, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed and viewed the prevailing situation of rain.

He directed officials of municipal, town committees and Public Health Engineering Department to utilize all resources to drain out rain accumulated water.

The DC said that difficulties were surfacing after removing accumulated rain water.

He directed all concerned officials to keep the pumping stations functional throughout the district and showed confidence that water would be removed soon.

The DC said the district administration was taking all possible measures to help the rain affected people.

He directed all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars to set up relief camps in government schools and buildings and shift rain affected people to these camps.

He said that District Shaheed Benazirabad was widely affected due to recent rains The DC said that at this difficult time, the district administration was supporting the general public.

He directed health department to provide better treatment facilities to the affected people.