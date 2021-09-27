DC visits different drainage disposals, streets of city

UrduPoint.com

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammd Tashfeen Alam on Monday visited different drainage disposals and streets of the city.

Assistant Engineer Public Health department, Town officer Shajar ud din Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Nausheforoze Ehsan ullah accompanied him.

DC visited Sindh Colony, Sarhal Miner and Talib Solangi disposals. DC directed officers of PHED to keep functional all motors of drainage disposals for draining out accumulated water from city and ensure usage of generators during electricity failure besides desilting of all nullah should be carried out.

DC directed town officers to complete cleaning of all drainage lines immediately.

