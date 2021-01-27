DC visits different EPI centers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Wednesday visited different Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Centers of the district.

He visited the City Union Council 3, Ghulam Rasool Shah Colony, Municipal Dispensary and other areas to review the progress of ongoing preventive vaccination for different diseases and collected information from officials in this regard.

He was accompanied by District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamal and other officials of the health department.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed EPI officials to maintain a complete record of mother and child visiting EPI Centers for vaccination for different diseases.

He said that measures be adopted for non-vaccination of mother and child for any reason. He directed that apart from vaccination at EPI Centers, special attention be given on vaccination in villages and backward areas in order to protect each mother and child from diseases.