DC visits different fertilizer outlets

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Mukhtarkar Qazi Ahmed visited different shops of fertilizer outlets and agencies and checked the prices of fertilizers.

During checking Mukhtarkar spotted two dealers of fertilizer selling the products at a higher rate and he imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 which was recovered on the spot.

Later talking to the public, Mukhtarkar said that complaints from area agriculturists about overcharging on fertilizers were received by DC following which action was initiated against dealers and a fine was imposed.

He said that action against overcharging would continue on daily basis.