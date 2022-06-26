UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Different Polling Stations Of District, Review Election Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2022 | 10:50 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar accompanied by SSP Ameer Saud Magsi went round different polling stations of the district including Nawabshah, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, Daur and other areas and inspected the election process, security and other arrangements.

On the occasion DC directed Returning Officers to ensure all steps for holding a fair and transparent process of election. DC said that independent and parties candidates shall cooperate with district administration to complete the election process peacefully.

Talking on the occasion, SSP Ameer Saud Magsi said that law remained intact during the election process while strict notice was taken against snatching of ballot paper and FIRs were registered against culprits.

He said that strict legal action would be initiated against police personnel shown slackness.

He said that police strength was increased at polling stations reporting clashes and the suspended election process was restarted.

