DC visits different polling stations,inspects distribution of election material

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Zahid Hassan Rind on Wednesday visited Govt Degree Boys College Nawabshah Dispatch Center Qazi Ahmed and inspected the distribution work of election material among polling staff for the General Election scheduled on February 08, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Zahid Hassan Rind on Wednesday visited Govt Degree Boys College Nawabshah Dispatch Center Qazi Ahmed and inspected the distribution work of election material among polling staff for the General Election scheduled on February 08, 2024.

DC said that complete polling material would be distributed among all Presiding Officers as required for the polling stations.

The election material and polling materials are being dispatched to respective polling stations under the strict security of Sindh Police, Rangers and the Pak Army so that the polling could be started in time.

DC/DRO expressed his satisfaction with the polling material distribution process and attendance of polling staff.