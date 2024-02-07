DC Visits Different Polling Stations,inspects Distribution Of Election Material
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Zahid Hassan Rind on Wednesday visited Govt Degree Boys College Nawabshah Dispatch Center Qazi Ahmed and inspected the distribution work of election material among polling staff for the General Election scheduled on February 08, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Zahid Hassan Rind on Wednesday visited Govt Degree Boys College Nawabshah Dispatch Center Qazi Ahmed and inspected the distribution work of election material among polling staff for the General Election scheduled on February 08, 2024.
DC said that complete polling material would be distributed among all Presiding Officers as required for the polling stations.
The election material and polling materials are being dispatched to respective polling stations under the strict security of Sindh Police, Rangers and the Pak Army so that the polling could be started in time.
DC/DRO expressed his satisfaction with the polling material distribution process and attendance of polling staff.
Recent Stories
DC Kohat visits election material distribution point
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections
Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary
Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat visits election material distribution point2 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general elections2 minutes ago
-
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari24 minutes ago
-
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox24 minutes ago
-
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Day24 minutes ago
-
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys24 minutes ago
-
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections24 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to vote32 minutes ago
-
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program32 minutes ago
-
IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements32 minutes ago
-
ECP summons important meeting today1 hour ago
-
A new era unfolds as Azerbaijan undergoes snap presidential election20 minutes ago