DC Visits Different Polling Stations,inspects Distribution Of Election Material

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Zahid Hassan Rind on Wednesday visited Govt Degree Boys College Nawabshah Dispatch Center Qazi Ahmed and inspected the distribution work of election material among polling staff for the General Election scheduled on February 08, 2024

DC said that complete polling material would be distributed among all Presiding Officers as required for the polling stations.

The election material and polling materials are being dispatched to respective polling stations under the strict security of Sindh Police, Rangers and the Pak Army so that the polling could be started in time.

DC/DRO expressed his satisfaction with the polling material distribution process and attendance of polling staff.

More Stories From Pakistan