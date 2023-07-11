DC visits different protective embankments passing through Qazi Ahmed, Sakrand

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahryar Gul Memon on Tuesday visited different protective embankments passing through the limits of Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand talukas including Mehrab Pur, Mad Band, Lakhat Band and reviewing the water situation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahryar Gul Memon on Tuesday visited different protective embankments passing through the limits of Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand talukas including Mehrab Pur, Mad Band, Lakhat Band and reviewing the water situation.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the DC said that there could be a threat of flood in the Indus River after the likely monsoon rainfall therefore staff should be deputed for strengthening sensitive protective embankments and supervision sensitive embankments while ensuring all arrangements for facing any emergency.

He directed Assistant Commissioner Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed to ensure arrangements for shifting people living in the Kacha area to Paka and submit data on people living there to the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Executive Engineer of Irrigation Daad Division Slam Afridi giving a briefing to DC at Lakhat protective embankments told that at present 90,000 cusecs of water were passing from the Indus River in the limits of Shaheed Benazirabad.

He told that stone pitching of Protective embankments, assigning staff, setting up check posts in sensitive areas and other necessary arrangements were being ensured.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Nazir Ahmed Abro, Mukhtiarkar Qazi Ahmed Shah Murad Tunio and officers of the Revenue and irrigation departments were also present.