Open Menu

DC Visits Different Protective Embankments Passing Through Qazi Ahmed, Sakrand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

DC visits different protective embankments passing through Qazi Ahmed, Sakrand

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahryar Gul Memon on Tuesday visited different protective embankments passing through the limits of Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand talukas including Mehrab Pur, Mad Band, Lakhat Band and reviewing the water situation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahryar Gul Memon on Tuesday visited different protective embankments passing through the limits of Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand talukas including Mehrab Pur, Mad Band, Lakhat Band and reviewing the water situation.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the DC said that there could be a threat of flood in the Indus River after the likely monsoon rainfall therefore staff should be deputed for strengthening sensitive protective embankments and supervision sensitive embankments while ensuring all arrangements for facing any emergency.

He directed Assistant Commissioner Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed to ensure arrangements for shifting people living in the Kacha area to Paka and submit data on people living there to the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Executive Engineer of Irrigation Daad Division Slam Afridi giving a briefing to DC at Lakhat protective embankments told that at present 90,000 cusecs of water were passing from the Indus River in the limits of Shaheed Benazirabad.

He told that stone pitching of Protective embankments, assigning staff, setting up check posts in sensitive areas and other necessary arrangements were being ensured.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Nazir Ahmed Abro, Mukhtiarkar Qazi Ahmed Shah Murad Tunio and officers of the Revenue and irrigation departments were also present.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Flood Water Sakrand Afridi All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

8 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe V ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe VI of Spain

8 minutes ago
 Security measures for Muharram reviewed

Security measures for Muharram reviewed

6 minutes ago
 Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law ..

Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law and order situation in Kurram

6 minutes ago
 US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Faili ..

US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Failing Suspicious Activity Reports ..

6 minutes ago
 Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial ..

Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial matters

6 minutes ago
China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural ..

China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural disaster monitoring

6 minutes ago
 Full support being extended to elected LG represen ..

Full support being extended to elected LG representatives: Sindh Minister for Lo ..

6 minutes ago
 Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Medi ..

Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Media Amid Tensions - UN High Comm ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 month ..

Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 months: Marriyum Aurangzeb

12 minutes ago
 Turkish Currency Reserves Grow to $108.6Bln in Lat ..

Turkish Currency Reserves Grow to $108.6Bln in Late June From $98.5Bln in May - ..

4 minutes ago
 Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Ca ..

Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Capital's Airport - Aviation Aut ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan