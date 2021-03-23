DC visits different revenue circles of Sakrand,Qazi Ahmed

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited different revenue circles of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed on Tuesday.

During visit DC expressed his anger over non maintenance of revenue record and not properly doing field work, following he ordered to issue show cause notices to concerned Patwaries.

DC directed patwaris to remain in the field and warned that strict legal action would be initiated against those found involved in improper field work.

Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Dadan Lashari, Mukhtarkar Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed and other revenue staff was present on the occasion.