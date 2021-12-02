UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Different Schools Of Taluka Qazi Ahmed, Checked Attendance Of Teachers ,school Staff

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:39 PM

DC visits different schools of Taluka Qazi Ahmed, checked attendance of teachers ,school staff

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar accompanied by District Education Officer (Secondary) Qurban Ali Rahu paid a surprise visits to different schools of Taluka Qazi Ahmed and checked the attendance of teachers and school staff

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar accompanied by District Education Officer (Secondary) Qurban Ali Rahu paid a surprise visits to different schools of Taluka Qazi Ahmed and checked the attendance of teachers and school staff.

During the visit of Government High School Qazi Ahmed, DC expressed his anger over the headmaster in the absence of teachers and directed the District Education Officer to issue show cause notices to teachers and headmaster.

DC said that no person would be allowed to play with the future of children and teachers shall discharge their duties honestly and remain regular for the improvement in education.

DC warned that in other cases legal action would be initiated against neglects. DC later visited Rural Health Center Qazi Ahmed and inspected the medical facilities available for patients.

On the occasion,DC directed hospital administration to provide all possible treatment facilities to patients coming to hospital. He also visited ongoing schemes of Public Health and inspected the pace of work and instructed officials of public health to complete the work in stipulated time. Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Zeeshan Ahmed, XENPublic Health Shamsuddin Shaikh, Mukhtarkar Qazi Ahmed Abdul Shakoor Solangi and other officials accompanied Deputy Commissioner.

Related Topics

Education Visit All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mandatory Vaccination in Germany to Be Introduced ..

Mandatory Vaccination in Germany to Be Introduced in February if Approved - Merk ..

1 minute ago
 Minister inaugurates Borakhel Fruit, Vegetable Mar ..

Minister inaugurates Borakhel Fruit, Vegetable Market at Waziristan

1 minute ago
 Two drug peddlers held

Two drug peddlers held

1 minute ago
 US Jobless Claims at 222,000 vs Estimated 240,000 ..

US Jobless Claims at 222,000 vs Estimated 240,000 for Week Ending November 27

1 minute ago
 KP CM announces establishment of new administrativ ..

KP CM announces establishment of new administrative 'Abaseen' division

1 minute ago
 HCSTSI President congratulates Prime Minister for ..

HCSTSI President congratulates Prime Minister for achieving revenue target

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.