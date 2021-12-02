DC visits different schools of Taluka Qazi Ahmed, checked attendance of teachers ,school staff

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar accompanied by District Education Officer (Secondary) Qurban Ali Rahu paid a surprise visits to different schools of Taluka Qazi Ahmed and checked the attendance of teachers and school staff

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar accompanied by District Education Officer (Secondary) Qurban Ali Rahu paid a surprise visits to different schools of Taluka Qazi Ahmed and checked the attendance of teachers and school staff.

During the visit of Government High School Qazi Ahmed, DC expressed his anger over the headmaster in the absence of teachers and directed the District Education Officer to issue show cause notices to teachers and headmaster.

DC said that no person would be allowed to play with the future of children and teachers shall discharge their duties honestly and remain regular for the improvement in education.

DC warned that in other cases legal action would be initiated against neglects. DC later visited Rural Health Center Qazi Ahmed and inspected the medical facilities available for patients.

On the occasion,DC directed hospital administration to provide all possible treatment facilities to patients coming to hospital. He also visited ongoing schemes of Public Health and inspected the pace of work and instructed officials of public health to complete the work in stipulated time. Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Zeeshan Ahmed, XENPublic Health Shamsuddin Shaikh, Mukhtarkar Qazi Ahmed Abdul Shakoor Solangi and other officials accompanied Deputy Commissioner.