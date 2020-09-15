UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Different Schools To Inspect Adherence To SOPs For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

DC visits different schools to inspect adherence to SOPs for COVID-19

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen visited different schools to inspect standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19.

After six months, schools, across the district, were opened in line with government's instruction, here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ehsan ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Rana Shoaib and Chief Executive Officer Kousar Bokhari were also accompanying the Deputy Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen instructed student not to shake hands with one another.

The students as well as teachers' temperature would be checked at main gate. Similarly, students' hands would be washed with anti septic solutions.

Related Topics

Student Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 15, 2020 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Customs Commissioner: Peace, stability &amp; prosp ..

7 hours ago

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

10 hours ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

11 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.