DC visits different sectors to take action against absent staff in Kalat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kalat Captain Retired Jameel Baloch visited the District Health Office, Education Department offices, Teaching Hospital and other sectors and took notice of prolonged absence of staff and directed to take action against them soon for improving the performance of the sectors on Wednesday.

District Health Officer Dr Anjum Baloch and Deputy District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal Noorzai made the Deputy Commissioner inspect various branches during the office visit.

He checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed the available facilities and problems.

During the visit, the DC took immediate notice of the pharmacist of the DHO office for long time absent from their duties and issued an order for action against the pharmacist.

DC Jameel Baloch said that there is no tolerance for negligence in the health sector; all the staff should ensure their attendance and perform their office affairs efficiently.

Meanwhile, he also visited the offices of the Education Department, including the District Education Officer and the District Education Officer Female.

The DC checked the attendance of all the staff, including the heads of the education department and reviewed the repair work in the offices.

The DC also visited the Teaching Hospital, Kalat and inspected the Emergency Ward, Operation Theater, Laboratory, Labor Room, OPD, Medicines Main Store, Dental Section, Male and Female Wards, Eye Section and other departments.

He also examined the attendance of doctors and other staff in the hospital and carefully reviewed the basic facilities available in the hospital and the problems being faced.

The DC Jamil Ahmed Baloch said that for the formation of a healthy society, people must be healthy.

He also directed doctors and other staff to ensure their attendance, no negligence would be tolerated in the health sector, saying that doctors should be sincere with their sacred profession to serve people during treatment.

The DC Captain Retired Jameel Ahmed Baloch also visited the office of the Agriculture Department and checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed the number of employees, their postings and the facilities available in the office.

The heads of the Agriculture Department briefed him about the performance of the department, seeds provided to the landowners and other facilities, as well as the ongoing projects of the department.

The DC said that government employees are servants of the public, people service is their duty. Employees who are found negligent in performing their duties would not deserve any concession.

DC Jamil Baloch also made a surprise visit to the office of the Communication and Works Department,

During the office monitoring, all the staff were found absent.

The DC called for a list of all the employees and decided to take action against them.

He said that the department officials should improve their performance and keep the staff present when the staff would be absent from the offices, how could the people's work be done?

He said that the Chief Secretary of Balochistan has clear orders that the officers should ensure the delivery of every service at their place of duty.