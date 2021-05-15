DC visits different villages of coastal belt

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan on Friday visited different villages of coastal belt including Zero point, Ahmed Rajo and Mahar Dhandal to review possible threat situation of the tropical cyclone in south east Arabian sea.

Assistant Commissioner Shaheed Fazil Raho taluka was also accompanied with him.

DC met with fishermen and villagers and asked them to avoid fishing and hunting in the sea till the threat of cyclone averts.

DC said that district administration was vigilant round the clock and fully prepared to counter any calamity.