DC visits District Attorney and Tehsildar offices

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas paid a surprise visit to the offices of District Attorney and Tehsildar Sialkot including the government offices in Kutchery, Sialkot.

The Deputy Commissioner rebuke over the poor sanitation situation in the offices of District Attorney and Tehsildar and urged the concerned officers to take immediate action.

The DC checked the attendance of the staff and directed them to take immediate steps and resolve peoples' complainants on priority.

He directed government employees to perform their duties with dedication.