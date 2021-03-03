UrduPoint.com
DC Visits District Bar Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:40 PM

DC visits district bar Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gull on Monday visited District Bar and reviewed the facilities for bar members.

District Bar President Mirza Naseemul Hassan, Member Punjab Bar Malik Riaz Ahmad Khan, General Secretary Maqsood Riaz and other lawyers accorded a warm welcome to the DC.

The DC visited the library room, computer lab, ladies bar room, auditorium, lawn and other portions of the bar and inspected the cleanliness there.

He directed the officers concerned to start the renovation of bar court and other parts of the court as soon as possible.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Kaleem Yousuf and a large number of lawyers were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

