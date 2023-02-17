DC visits district council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur and Administrator District Council Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited District Council here on Friday.

He reviewed the affairs of various departments of the District Council, the performance of officers and staff, sanitation work, and the collection of government dues.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mohsin Nisar, Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed, District Officer Infrastructure and Services Muhammad Yasir, District Officer Services Javed Iqbal, District Officer Regulation Jawad Hassan and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

The DC said official matters should be done in a transparent manner. He said that regular maintenance of the sewage system and desilting of sewage lines should be done soon.

He directed that the encroachments within the jurisdiction of the district council should be removed and the street lights should be activated.

The maintenance of water filtration plants should be done regularly so that the people of the area get clean water, he said.

He directed that attention should be paid to the cultivation of more plants. On this occasion, he planted a fruit plant in the district council office.