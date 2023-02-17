UrduPoint.com

DC Visits District Council

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 08:20 PM

DC visits district council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur and Administrator District Council Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited District Council here on Friday.

He reviewed the affairs of various departments of the District Council, the performance of officers and staff, sanitation work, and the collection of government dues.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mohsin Nisar, Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed, District Officer Infrastructure and Services Muhammad Yasir, District Officer Services Javed Iqbal, District Officer Regulation Jawad Hassan and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

The DC said official matters should be done in a transparent manner. He said that regular maintenance of the sewage system and desilting of sewage lines should be done soon.

He directed that the encroachments within the jurisdiction of the district council should be removed and the street lights should be activated.

The maintenance of water filtration plants should be done regularly so that the people of the area get clean water, he said.

He directed that attention should be paid to the cultivation of more plants. On this occasion, he planted a fruit plant in the district council office.

Related Topics

Water Bahawalpur Saddar Government

Recent Stories

One injured as Karachi police headquarters come un ..

One injured as Karachi police headquarters come under attack

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

21 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’hab Park

21 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi receives Nobel Laureate at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi receives Nobel Laureate at AUS

21 minutes ago
 OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA ..

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League Launched Glo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake vic ..

UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.