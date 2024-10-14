Open Menu

DC Visits District Council Office

Published October 14, 2024

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur and Administrator of Bahawalpur District, Dr. Farhan Farooq, visited the Bahawalpur District Council.

Chief Officer of the District Council Nasrullah Malik briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the performance of various departments. The Deputy Commissioner stated that cleanliness work under the Clean Punjab Program should be carried out at high standards and that complaints received should be addressed promptly. He emphasized the use of safety equipment for sanitation work and the need to ensure the implementation of "Key Performance Indicators.

The Deputy Commissioner also mentioned that efforts should be made to effectively eliminate encroachments throughout the city. He instructed that streetlights should be kept functional and that special attention should be given to the maintenance of water filtration plants and parks within the District Council's jurisdiction. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq planted a mango sapling in the District Council's green area. He directed that the plants should be regularly cared for and watered.

