DC Visits District Emergency Center

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh visited District Emergency Operational Center on Sunday and checked the security and administration arrangements made for PTI long march.

He directed the center staff to remain alert and perform their duties dedicatedly to facilitate the masses.

He said that some routes would remain closed for travelling due to PTI procession. Therefore, the citizens were advised to adopt alternative routes to reach at their destinations easily.

CCTV cameras were also installed in the routes of PTI procession which would be monitored movement of suspect elements for safety and security of march-participants, he added.

