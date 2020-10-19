UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits District Headquarters Hospital Sukkur

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

DC visits district headquarters hospital Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital on Monday. During his visit he checked cleanliness situation in different wards, toilets, hospital's premises and lighting arrangements. Toilets of Trauma Center, Surgical/Orthopaedic and other wards were dirty, choked and unusable.

Used blood bags were hanging on drip stand and nursing staff on duty did not show any concern implying that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding hospital waste management and patients not followed up. The corridor, leading to wards, was without lights and even medical wards had very poor lighting arrangements.

The DC inquired from attendants and patients about the availability of medicines, many of them complained about non-provision of medicines.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Sukkur From Blood

Recent Stories

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to arrive in Islamabad today

1 minute ago

PTCL appoints Matthew Willsher as President & CEO

4 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel sign historic joint communique on ..

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.