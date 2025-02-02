Open Menu

DC Visits District Headquarters Hospital To Check Medical,administrative Matters

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal paid a detailed visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Chiniot to check the medical and administrative matters.

Deputy MS Dr. Arsalan Qadir, DHO Dr. Kushnod Hussain and others also accompanied him.

The Deputy Commissioner checked the attendance of doctors and staff at the HQ, observed the standard of cleanliness, met patients undergoing treatment in wards including the emergency ward, and took feedback on the treatment facilities.

He directed the medical emergency services to be kept alert while the available machinery should be activated at all costs.

He stressed on keeping the medicines.

While checking the availability and records of medicines, he said that patients should not complain about not getting medicines. He directed the Deputy MS to allow only one person to stay with the patient in all the wards.

And there should be no rush.

He said that effective steps will also be taken to provide the necessary resources to the hospital.

He directed to provide quality medical facilities to the patients coming to the hospital, the Deputy Commissioner said.

He also visited the new surgical ward and reviewed the ongoing work.

He directed the contractor to expedite the work.

