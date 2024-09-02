DC Visits District Health Office Nawabshah
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahriyar Gul Memon, visited the District Health Office Nawabshah and Taluka Hospital Sakrand today to review the ongoing training of polio teams.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner received information from polio supervisors, UC in-charges, lady health workers, and polio teams about the ongoing training.
Deputy Commissioner Shahriyar Gul Memon, while giving instructions to the health department officials, said that during the special anti-polio campaign starting from September 9 in the two tehsils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed, 100% target should be achieved to administer polio drops to children to make the campaign successful.
The health department officials apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the ongoing training of polio teams.
