Open Menu

DC Visits District Health Office Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 06:40 PM

DC visits District Health office Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahriyar Gul Memon, visited the District Health Office Nawabshah and Taluka Hospital Sakrand today to review the ongoing training of polio teams.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner received information from polio supervisors, UC in-charges, lady health workers, and polio teams about the ongoing training.

Deputy Commissioner Shahriyar Gul Memon, while giving instructions to the health department officials, said that during the special anti-polio campaign starting from September 9 in the two tehsils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed, 100% target should be achieved to administer polio drops to children to make the campaign successful.

The health department officials apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the ongoing training of polio teams.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Polio Nawabshah Sakrand September From

Recent Stories

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

1 hour ago
 Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

3 hours ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

3 hours ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across ..

Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan

4 hours ago
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan