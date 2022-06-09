UrduPoint.com

DC Visits District Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

DC visits district jail

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi along with MPA of PML-N Rana Munawar Ghous visited the district jail here on Thursday.

The jail staff saluted the DC on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected various barracks of the jail.

They met prisoners and inquired the problems from them facing at jail and reviewed the facilities being provided to them.

The DC also checked the meal being provided to the prisoners.

Later, DC Imran Qureshi and MPA Rana Munawar Ghous pinned badgeson the shoulders of promoted jail officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail From

Recent Stories

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

2 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

3 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

4 hours ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

4 hours ago
 2-Days national workshop on ‘Radiographic Imagin ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.