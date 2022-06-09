DC visits district jail

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi along with MPA of PML-N Rana Munawar Ghous visited the district jail here on Thursday.

The jail staff saluted the DC on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected various barracks of the jail.

They met prisoners and inquired the problems from them facing at jail and reviewed the facilities being provided to them.

The DC also checked the meal being provided to the prisoners.

Later, DC Imran Qureshi and MPA Rana Munawar Ghous pinned badgeson the shoulders of promoted jail officers.