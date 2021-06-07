UrduPoint.com
DC Visits District Jail Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

DC visits district jail Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Monday paid a surprise visit to District Jail Kasur and reviewed the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

Superintendent Jail Ghulam Sarwar, ASP Madam Kainat and other officers were also present.

The DC visited the female and juvenile blocks and listened to their problems and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

The DC also reviewed the educational facilities provided to the juvenile prisoners.

She checked the attendance of medical paramedics in the jail hospital.

Asia Gull also visited the kitchen and checked the cleanliness and quality of food.

Meanwhile, a mock exercise was held under the supervision of DC Asia Gull.

She appreciated the professionalism of prison staff and other departments.

