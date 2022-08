DC visits District Jail Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Furqan Ashraf along with District Oversight Committee visited District Jail Kohat on Wednesday and met with inmates.

He listened to concerns of inmates and inspected various sections of prisons.

He also inquired about facilities in barracks of adults and juveniles, washrooms, kitchen and hospital.

He also directed steps to provision of basic facilities to inmates. During visit, oversight committee also recommended suggestions and proposals regarding facilities being provided to inmates in jail.