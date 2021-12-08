DC visits District jail Naushehroferoze

(@FahadShabbir)

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Wednesday visited District Jail Naushehroferoze

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Wednesday visited District Jail Naushehroferoze.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC visited the training center, Taleem-e-Baligan center and Islamic teaching center set up in jail He also took round of different barracks of jail and inquired problems faced by jail inmates and lauded the steps being taken for cleanliness and healthy activities in the jail, He emphasized upon the need for providing medical facilities to prisoners as well as paying special attention to their education and training so that prisoners could become useful citizens of society after spending imprisonment .

The Jail Superintendent apprising Deputy Commissioner about facilities being provided to prisoners said that arrangement for improving poor sanitation and provision of food was being ensured amicably in jail while condition of jail barracks and wash rooms was deteriorating which needs immediate repair.

He said that healthy activities and facilities were being provided according to the jail manual.

Some prisoners communicated their problems regarding poor amenities and disposal of cases on which DC assured them to provide complete legal assistance.