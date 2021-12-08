UrduPoint.com

DC Visits District Jail Naushehroferoze

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:41 PM

DC visits District jail Naushehroferoze

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Wednesday visited District Jail Naushehroferoze

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Wednesday visited District Jail Naushehroferoze.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC visited the training center, Taleem-e-Baligan center and Islamic teaching center set up in jail He also took round of different barracks of jail and inquired problems faced by jail inmates and lauded the steps being taken for cleanliness and healthy activities in the jail, He emphasized upon the need for providing medical facilities to prisoners as well as paying special attention to their education and training so that prisoners could become useful citizens of society after spending imprisonment .

The Jail Superintendent apprising Deputy Commissioner about facilities being provided to prisoners said that arrangement for improving poor sanitation and provision of food was being ensured amicably in jail while condition of jail barracks and wash rooms was deteriorating which needs immediate repair.

He said that healthy activities and facilities were being provided according to the jail manual.

Some prisoners communicated their problems regarding poor amenities and disposal of cases on which DC assured them to provide complete legal assistance.

Related Topics

Poor Education Jail

Recent Stories

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helic ..

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helicopter crash

27 minutes ago
 Chinese enterprises can expand investment in date- ..

Chinese enterprises can expand investment in date-palm tree planting, processing ..

48 seconds ago
 Advisor on OPHRD visits OPF HQ

Advisor on OPHRD visits OPF HQ

49 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner Kohat bans elections rallies, ..

Deputy Commissioner Kohat bans elections rallies, victory celebrations for 30 da ..

51 seconds ago
 Military leadership unequivocally affirms zero tol ..

Military leadership unequivocally affirms zero tolerance to eradicate extremism, ..

54 seconds ago
 Pakistan's first-ever European Film Festival begin ..

Pakistan's first-ever European Film Festival begins

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.