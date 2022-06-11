UrduPoint.com

DC Visits District Jail, Reviews Facilities To Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Deputy Commissioner Multan Tahir Wattoo said that inspection of facilities in prisons has been started on the direction of Punjab government

He expressed these views while paying visit to district Jail here on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner was welcomed by a well-armed contingent of Jail police while Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin and Superintendent District Jail also accompanied by him.

He said that the committees consisted on district administration and jail officials would pay visits to prisons to resolve the problems of prisoners.

He listened the problems of prisoners and also reviewed facilities being extended to them into the jail.

Deputy Commissioner also issued orders for immediate action on the request of a prisoner for justice.

Mr Tahir said that the Punjab government has given the task of providing effective facilities to the prisoners.

The supply of air coolers and clean water in the barracks was being ensured.

The jail administration was following the policy of providing high quality food. Complaints will be resolved by inspecting all the jails across the district, he concluded.

