DC visits district jail, special education centre to join in I Day jubilation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir paid a visit to the district jail and special education center to join in independence day jubilation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir paid a visit to the district jail and special education center to join in independence day jubilation.

On the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Revenue Nauman Afzal and under-training officials of the Civil Service academy also distributed gifts among the prisoners.

Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir reached the Special Education Center and planted a sapling on the occasion of Independence Day.

The DC also cut the cake along with the special children during the solemn ceremony.

He also distributed books, gifts, and toys among the special children.

On the occasion, District officer special education Mian Muhammad Majid also addressed the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Umar Jahangir said, "Independence Day gives a message to be determined for the security of the country." The entire nation was committed to playing its role in the development of the beloved country, he said.

Freedom was the blessing of the great sacrifices of our elders. The district administration was striving for rehabilitation of every section of society, he added.

DC congratulated the entire nation on Independence Day.