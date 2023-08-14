Open Menu

DC Visits District Jail, Special Education Centre To Join In I Day Jubilation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 07:55 PM

DC visits district jail, special education centre to join in I Day jubilation

Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir paid a visit to the district jail and special education center to join in independence day jubilation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir paid a visit to the district jail and special education center to join in independence day jubilation.

On the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Revenue Nauman Afzal and under-training officials of the Civil Service academy also distributed gifts among the prisoners.

Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir reached the Special Education Center and planted a sapling on the occasion of Independence Day.

The DC also cut the cake along with the special children during the solemn ceremony.

He also distributed books, gifts, and toys among the special children.

On the occasion, District officer special education Mian Muhammad Majid also addressed the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Umar Jahangir said, "Independence Day gives a message to be determined for the security of the country." The entire nation was committed to playing its role in the development of the beloved country, he said.

Freedom was the blessing of the great sacrifices of our elders. The district administration was striving for rehabilitation of every section of society, he added.

DC congratulated the entire nation on Independence Day.

Related Topics

Education Jail Visit Independence Event

Recent Stories

China International Arabian Horse Festival to kick ..

China International Arabian Horse Festival to kick off in August with Emirati pa ..

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed sends outstanding orphan students ..

Hamdan bin Zayed sends outstanding orphan students to Saudi Arabia to perform Um ..

9 minutes ago
 Hawaii star chefs mount massive operation to feed ..

Hawaii star chefs mount massive operation to feed fire survivors

17 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Gujranwala-Sheikhupura ..

17 minutes ago
 I Day celebrated in merged tribal distts with enth ..

I Day celebrated in merged tribal distts with enthusiasm

17 minutes ago
 South Africa name 18 for one-day games against Aus ..

South Africa name 18 for one-day games against Australia

14 minutes ago
First ever International flight arrived at Skardu ..

First ever International flight arrived at Skardu International Airport

18 minutes ago
 Largest National green flag in history of country ..

Largest National green flag in history of country hoisted

14 minutes ago
 Cycle rally arranged to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi

Cycle rally arranged to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi

14 minutes ago
 40,000 plantlets distributed free under "Green fla ..

40,000 plantlets distributed free under "Green flag, lush green Faisalabad"

14 minutes ago
 Profile of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq K ..

Profile of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar

44 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi commemorates 76th Independe ..

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi commemorates 76th Independence Day

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan