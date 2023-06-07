DC visits drug facilitation centre, inaugurates screening camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday visited Wah General Hospital and inspected the facilities provided to drug addicts at the newly set up Potohar Rehab Centre

He also inaugurated the screening camp set up by the District Health Authority at Industrial Estates Taxila.

The DC directed the officials of the Drug centre to provide the best kind of facilities to the drug addicts in the center.

Hassan said that counseling of drug patients must be ensured besides treatment.

Meanwhile, inaugurating the health screening camp for stone-crushing workers, he said that free-of-cost diabetes, blood pressure, TB, hepatitis B, and C, HIV, and respiratory diseases tests are available at the screening camp.

Hasan said that early treatment is possible with a timely diagnosis of the disease and added that "If the disease is diagnosed after the screening, free medicines will be provided for treatment." Furthermore, he directed the officials of the town municipal administration Taxila to plant trees on both sides of the road.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner Taxila to cover all manholes on the footpaths on the sides of the roads and ensure the cleanliness of drains and nullahs to avoid rainwater accumulation.