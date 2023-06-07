UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Drug Facilitation Centre, Inaugurates Screening Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 09:55 PM

DC visits drug facilitation centre, inaugurates screening camp

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday visited Wah General Hospital and inspected the facilities provided to drug addicts at the newly set up Potohar Rehab Centre

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday visited Wah General Hospital and inspected the facilities provided to drug addicts at the newly set up Potohar Rehab Centre.

He also inaugurated the screening camp set up by the District Health Authority at Industrial Estates Taxila.

The DC directed the officials of the Drug centre to provide the best kind of facilities to the drug addicts in the center.

Hassan said that counseling of drug patients must be ensured besides treatment.

Meanwhile, inaugurating the health screening camp for stone-crushing workers, he said that free-of-cost diabetes, blood pressure, TB, hepatitis B, and C, HIV, and respiratory diseases tests are available at the screening camp.

Hasan said that early treatment is possible with a timely diagnosis of the disease and added that "If the disease is diagnosed after the screening, free medicines will be provided for treatment." Furthermore, he directed the officials of the town municipal administration Taxila to plant trees on both sides of the road.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner Taxila to cover all manholes on the footpaths on the sides of the roads and ensure the cleanliness of drains and nullahs to avoid rainwater accumulation.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi Taxila All Best Blood

Recent Stories

US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on Interna ..

US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on International Crimes - UN Representat ..

2 minutes ago
 Stocks slip as Canada raises interest rates

Stocks slip as Canada raises interest rates

3 minutes ago
 A 'foreign-funded' PTI chief stands exposed for 't ..

A 'foreign-funded' PTI chief stands exposed for 'treachery & enmity' towards Pak ..

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister for religious affairs visits Ha ..

Caretaker minister for religious affairs visits Hajj Complex Hayatabad

10 minutes ago
 Ombudsman's adviser conducts hearing on renewal of ..

Ombudsman's adviser conducts hearing on renewal of KE's distribution license

3 minutes ago
 South Korea to Maintain 'Stable' Relations With Ru ..

South Korea to Maintain 'Stable' Relations With Russia - Security Strategy

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.