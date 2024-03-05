DC Visits Drug Rehabilitation Center In Swabi
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Swabi Dr Tariqullah along with Assistant Commissioner Allah Nawaz Khan and District Officer Social Welfare Zafar Khan visited Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi on Tuesday.
The Deputy Commissioner inspected various sections of the center and inquired about the facilities and arrangements provided to the patients.
He expressed satisfaction with the presence of a psychologist in the center and other facilities including provision of quality food and appreciated the role of the Social Welfare Officer.
He directed the District Social Welfare Officer to take care of the patients and provide them with the best facilities so that they become useful citizens of the society.
APP/ash/
