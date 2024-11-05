DC visits e-Khidmat Center

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the e-Khidmat Center and reviewed the available facilities.

He inspected various counters providing different types of services, including the "Meri Chhat, Mera Ghar" counter. The Deputy Commissioner interacted with the individuals present at the center and gathered information about the services being provided to them. He instructed the relevant officers and staff to ensure that all facilities are provided to citizens in a timely and transparent manner.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that no effort should be spared in public welfare initiatives and that all services should be delivered promptly, with quality and transparency. On this occasion, the in-charge of the e-Khidmat Center Syed Ahad Gardezi briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the various services offered and informed him about the facilities available to citizens. Earlier, Dr. Farhan Farooq also planted a sapling in the green area of the e-Khidmat Center.