Open Menu

DC Visits E-khidmat Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM

DC visits E-khidmat center

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem on Tuesday made a surprise inspection of the e-Khidmat Center and visited various counters to review the facilities provided to the citizens

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem on Tuesday made a surprise inspection of the e-Khidmat Center and visited various counters to review the facilities provided to the citizens.

In-charge Muhammad Saqib gave him a detailed briefing about the various facilities provided at the center.

The deputy commissioner also met the citizens and took information about various issues. The DC was informed that more than 152 facilities of 33 different government departments are being provided at the e-Khidmat Center and so far this year more than 12 lakh 6 thousand 885 users have benefited from the facilities of the e-Khidmat Center. Excellent arrangements have been made for seating and drinking water for the citizens where Transparency and merit have also been ensured at the e-Khidmat Center.

Expressing satisfaction over the overall performance of the center, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem stressed the need for the officers and employees to perform their duties diligently. He also directed the Secretary RTA to set up a route permit counter at the e-Khidmat Center. He also directed the CO MC to build a parking stand on a vacant plot adjacent to the center. Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem and ADCR Fahad Mahmood cut a Christmas cake with the Christian employees of the center and wished them a happy Christmas.

Related Topics

Water Christmas RTA Christian From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..

6 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing chal ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..

6 minutes ago
 MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

17 minutes ago
 LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

20 minutes ago
 Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic be ..

Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston

26 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

26 minutes ago
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic ..

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

26 minutes ago
 PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

26 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

60 minutes ago
 Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop cal ..

Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

26 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

34 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan