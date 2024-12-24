DC Visits E-khidmat Center
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem on Tuesday made a surprise inspection of the e-Khidmat Center and visited various counters to review the facilities provided to the citizens.
In-charge Muhammad Saqib gave him a detailed briefing about the various facilities provided at the center.
The deputy commissioner also met the citizens and took information about various issues. The DC was informed that more than 152 facilities of 33 different government departments are being provided at the e-Khidmat Center and so far this year more than 12 lakh 6 thousand 885 users have benefited from the facilities of the e-Khidmat Center. Excellent arrangements have been made for seating and drinking water for the citizens where Transparency and merit have also been ensured at the e-Khidmat Center.
Expressing satisfaction over the overall performance of the center, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem stressed the need for the officers and employees to perform their duties diligently. He also directed the Secretary RTA to set up a route permit counter at the e-Khidmat Center. He also directed the CO MC to build a parking stand on a vacant plot adjacent to the center. Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem and ADCR Fahad Mahmood cut a Christmas cake with the Christian employees of the center and wished them a happy Christmas.
