DC visits e-Khidmat Center Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the e-Khidmat Centre in Bahawalpur today. He monitored the attendance of the officers and employees. He met the people at the centre and inquired about the facilities provided to them.

He visited various counters of the service centre and reviewed the facilities provided to the people. He also checked the cleanliness of the centre. In charge of the e-Khidmat Centre, Mansoor Ahmad briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the facilities provided at the centre.