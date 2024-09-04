Open Menu

DC Visits E-Khidmat Centre Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

DC visits e-Khidmat Centre Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the e-Khidmat Centre in Bahawalpur and reviewed the facilities being offered at the counters.

System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan and the in-charge of the e-Khidmat Centre Bahawalpur Syed Ahad Gardezi were also present.

The in-charge briefed the DC and said that through special efforts of Chairman Punjab Information Technology board Faisal Yousaf and Director General of Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, e-Khidmat Centres had been established across 13 districts of the province. These service centres offer users various facilities under one roof, including stamp papers, domicile certificates, driving licences, death certificates, birth certificates, marriage registration certificates, divorce certificates, NADRA e-facility (utility bill payments), vehicle registrations, token tax, General Post Office registration, urgent mail service, character certificates, approval of construction plans by the municipal committee, property ownership documents, income statements for personal records, guarantees, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), and mapping of electricity and Sui gas connections, among many other services.

The deputy commissioner also inspected the counter established for the housing project 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' aimed at low-income families in Bahawalpur district. Applications for the programme could also be submitted online through the web portal www.acag.punjab.gov.pk, and further information can be obtained by contacting the program's helpline number 0800-09100.

