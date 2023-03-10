DC visits e-library, inspects various sections

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rao Atif Raza visited the e-library and inspected its various sections, here on Friday.

The sections, equipped with computers, laptops, and tablets, include study rooms, a conference hall, and book references.

"Concrete steps should be taken for the convenience of students and common citizens," said the DC.

"For the convenience of the people, special attention shall be paid to clean drinking water, newspaper, internet service, lights, and building maintenance," he added.