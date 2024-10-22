DC visits educational institutes

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday urged teachers and parents to

pay special attention to education and training of children so that a healthy, peaceful and progressive

society can be formed.

He said this while inspecting the Center of Excellence Government Lady Andersen Girls Higher

Secondary school and Sialkot Public School Pasrur Road while talking to heads and teachers

of schools.

He said that the Punjab government was making comprehensive reforms to improve quality of

education in schools to provide modern education to children.

The deputy commissioner also reviewed library, classrooms and other facilities

being provided to students.