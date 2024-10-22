DC Visits Educational Institutes
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday urged teachers and parents to
pay special attention to education and training of children so that a healthy, peaceful and progressive
society can be formed.
He said this while inspecting the Center of Excellence Government Lady Andersen Girls Higher
Secondary school and Sialkot Public School Pasrur Road while talking to heads and teachers
of schools.
He said that the Punjab government was making comprehensive reforms to improve quality of
education in schools to provide modern education to children.
The deputy commissioner also reviewed library, classrooms and other facilities
being provided to students.
