DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat centre in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh along with DPO Amara Ather has visited the Ehsaas Kafalat Centre Kotmomin here on Tuesday.

He reviewed the centre's security arrangements and payment process.

On the occasion District Police Officer Ammara Ather said that police have ensured the security arrangements at every payment centres setup in district.

She has directed the police officers and personnel to make sure the social distancing in centres in the wake of coronavirus.

DC Sargodha Abdullah Nair Sheikh said that the basic aim of this programme to support the needy and in this regard only the deserving people were being provided aid according to government orders.

There were 16 Ehsaas kafalat centres set up across the district, he added.

