DC Visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre To Inspect Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 08:06 PM

DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre to inspect arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia paid a surprise visit to the Ehsaas Kafalat Center at Government Sadiq Dan High School Bahawalpur here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia paid a surprise visit to the Ehsaas Kafalat Center at Government Sadiq Dan High school Bahawalpur here today. He reviewed the financial assistance provided to needy women.

He met the women who came to Ehsaas Kafalat Center for financial assistance and inquired about the facilities provided at the center. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Director Ehsaas Kafalat Program Iftikhar Ahmed, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Muhammad Asif, and CEO education Secondary Rashid Ahmed Cheema.

Deputy Commissioner said that one more center of the Ehsas Kafalat program would be set up to facilitate the needy women. He directed to improve the sanitation arrangements.

On this occasion, Assistant Director Ehsaas Kafalat Program Iftikhar Ahmed said"Under this program, the government is giving Rs 14,000 each to needy women after every three months."

