DC Visits Ehsaas Kafalat Programme Centers In City

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 05:27 PM

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Danish Afzal Saturday paid a visit to various Ehsaas Kafalat Programme (EKP) centers, set up by the district administration for distribution of financial aid, announced by the government, and reviewed the arrangements made for the public

He visited one center at Government High school Ali Raza Abad, CDGL Girls High School Multan Road, Government Boys High School Kahna Kacha and one in Samnabad.

He directed the officials concerned to adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus and said that all visitors were allowed to enter the centers only after washing of their hands properly.

He said that medical camps were also set up for the vulnerable families in these centers. He added that screening process regarding coronavirus of the visitors was also conducted in centers.

The DC mentioned that distribution process was continuing smoothly. He added that the district administration was utilising all potential resources to provide facilitate to the public in this time of trial.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Safdar Hussain Virk and Assistant Commissioner (Model Town) Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjah were also present.

