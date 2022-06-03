DC visits Eid Gah to inspect renovation work

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited the main Eid Gah Bahawalpur today and inspected the construction work being carried out by the Walled City of Lahore Authority to renovate the Eid Gah and keep it in its original condition

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited the main Eid Gah Bahawalpur today and inspected the construction work being carried out by the Walled City of Lahore Authority to renovate the Eid Gah and keep it in its original condition.

He inspected the renovation of the fountain and the work is being done to bring it back to its original condition.

Coordinator Walled City of Lahore Authority said that the main Eidgah was being restored to its original condition and its renovation work was underway, which included work on the walls, domes and floor of the Eidgah.

He said that work was being done for proper drainage of fountain water and making it functional in its original condition. Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the construction and renovation work.