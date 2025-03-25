DC Visits Exam Center
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the examination center established at Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur for the annual ninth grade examination organized by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur.
The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements for the examination. He checked the students' roll number slips, attendance sheets, and papers at the center. He met with the staff and said that it is our responsibility to conduct transparent examinations. The Deputy Commissioner inspected seating and security arrangements and said that the staff should perform their duties in the best possible manner.
Recent Stories
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..
MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoG organises quiz competition6 minutes ago
-
DC visits exam center6 minutes ago
-
Establishment of IT University in Hyderabad within two months: Governor ensures6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Ramzan stall6 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping frenzy hits twin cities6 minutes ago
-
PU hosts first-ever manuscripts’ artistic book-binding exhibition6 minutes ago
-
DC plants saplings6 minutes ago
-
RUDA turning waste into economic environmental treasure16 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 78 properties16 minutes ago
-
WASA Rawalpindi recovered Rs 116m more than target in 8 months16 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures to control traffic accidents16 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago