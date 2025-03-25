Open Menu

DC Visits Exam Center

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the examination center established at Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur for the annual ninth grade examination organized by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements for the examination. He checked the students' roll number slips, attendance sheets, and papers at the center. He met with the staff and said that it is our responsibility to conduct transparent examinations. The Deputy Commissioner inspected seating and security arrangements and said that the staff should perform their duties in the best possible manner.

