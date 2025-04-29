DC Visits Exam Center
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali visited the second year examination center organized by the Gujranwala board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE).
She reviewed arrangements for the examination at Government Khawaja Safdar Girls Higher Secondary school Sialkot.
She said that the examination staff should be present at their respective centers by 8 am in any case.
Strict disciplinary action will be taken if they do not reach on the scheduled time, she warned.
She said that no negligence will be tolerated in conducting a transparent and peaceful examination.
