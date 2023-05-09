DC visits exam centers in Mirwah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Tuesday conducted surprise visits to examination centers of different centers of the taluka Mirwah and checked the enrollment of the appearing candidates of the class XI and XII annual examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC termed cheating in examinations as a "kind of corruption" and said the policy of the present government was clear in that regard.