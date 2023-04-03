DC visits exam centres

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited various examination centres, established for the Secondary school Certificate (grade 10, composite) Examination-2023 in the district.

He visited different centres including Government Kindergarten Girls High School, Government Technical High School Boys and inspected the facilities.

He directed the supervisory staff, deployed at the centres, to ensure transparency in examination. He checked the plan of seats according to roll numbers of candidates and ordered for making proper lighting arrangements in the rooms.