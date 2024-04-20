DC visits examination center

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the Examination Center of Government Boys High School in Jhang City to ensure the intermediate exams were conducted fairly and transparently

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the Examination Center of Government Boys High school in Jhang City to ensure the intermediate exams were conducted fairly and transparently.

According to DC Office, During his inspection, DC reviewed the examination process, verified roll number slips and assessed the performance of center staff.

He directed staff to prevent cheating and ensure a conducive environment for students.

"Transparency is our duty, and no student should cheat," he said. "A good exam procedure is essential."

With this visit, the Deputy Commissioner sent a strong message: fairness and transparency will be maintained in all exams.

