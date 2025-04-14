Open Menu

DC Visits Examination Center

Published April 14, 2025

DC visits examination center

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the examination center established at Government Technical High school Bahawalpur, under the auspices of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education, for the annual ninth-grade examination.

He reviewed the arrangements for the transparent conduct of the examination. He checked the students' roll number slips, attendance sheets, and answer sheets. He also inspected the seating arrangements and security measures for the students and instructed the examination staff to perform their duties diligently.

