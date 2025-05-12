DC Visits Examination Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the intermediate examination center at the Government Quaid-e-Azam academy for education Development.
He checked the students' roll number slips, attendance sheets, and answer sheets.
He instructed the examination staff to perform their duties diligently. The Chief Executive Officer of the District Education Authority Bahawalpur also accompanied. The DC also inspected seating arrangements for students and the provision of cold water at the center.
