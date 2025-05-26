DC visits examination center

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq inspected the examination center at Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school, set up under the auspices of the board of Intermediate

and Secondary education, for the eleventh-grade annual exams.

He reviewed procedures related to the transparent conduct of the examination and stressed

that examination staff must perform their duties with dedication and honestly.

Additionally, he examined the seating arrangements for students to ensure proper management

and fairness.