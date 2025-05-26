DC Visits Examination Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq inspected the examination center at Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school, set up under the auspices of the board of Intermediate
and Secondary education, for the eleventh-grade annual exams.
He reviewed procedures related to the transparent conduct of the examination and stressed
that examination staff must perform their duties with dedication and honestly.
Additionally, he examined the seating arrangements for students to ensure proper management
and fairness.
Recent Stories
From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits examination center1 minute ago
-
ANF recovers 295 kg of drugs worth Rs 191.4 mln1 minute ago
-
Pak team to participate in Asian Masters Weightlifting C’ships2 minutes ago
-
CPWB takes two beggar kids into custody2 minutes ago
-
Gang of motorcycle theft busted2 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues weather alert for rain, thunderstorms across KP2 minutes ago
-
Tarbela Dam water inflow rises due to melting glaciers2 minutes ago
-
Anti polio drive starts with field inspections and staff briefings2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to pay salaries, pensions on May 3012 minutes ago
-
Judges can be transferred from one HC to another; AGP insists before the SC22 minutes ago
-
Opportunities for Youth: Pakistan Navy holds recruitment test at Kotri Degree College22 minutes ago
-
SC grants post arrest bail to another accused of attack on Jinnah House22 minutes ago