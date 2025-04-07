DC visits examination center, cardiac center

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited examination centers for the annual 9th grade examination being held under the auspices of the Bahawalpur board of Intermediate and Secondary education at Government Technical High school Bahawalpur and Government Sadiq Dan High School.

The DC reviewed the arrangements for the fair and transparent conduct of the examination. He checked the students' roll number slips, attendance sheets, and examination answer sheets. He also inspected seating arrangements and security arrangements for the students. He said that the examination staff should perform their duties in the best possible manner.

The Chief Executive Officer of the District Education Authority was also present on the occasion.

Later, he visited the Cardiac Center Bahawalpur and reviewed the facilities of angiography, angioplasty, and heart surgery being provided at the hospital. He inspected the Chief Minister of Punjab's Free Medicine Home Delivery Project and reviewed the arrangements for the provision of free medicines to patients. The MS (Medical Superintendent) of Cardiac Center Bahawalpur was also present. The DC checked the stock of medicines and also inquired from the patients undergoing treatment about the free provision of treatment and medicines.