DC visits examination centers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali visited examination centers for matriculation annual examination here on Wednesday.

The DC with Secretary board Dr Mohsin Abbas visited Government Comprehensive Girls High School, Government Muslim High school and checked arrangements for the exams.

Additional commissioners and assistant commissioners would monitor examination centers on daily basis, he said.

Later on, the deputy commissioner also visited free flour distribution points in the cityand monitored the process.